AUSTEN'S PRIDE Will Perform Selections From The Show at the 2021 Cape Playhouse This Weekend

The Cape Playhouse and the Cape Symphony have announced their first-ever joint concert, "Symphony at the Playhouse: In Harmony," to be held on the lawn at the Cape Playhouse (820 Main Street, Route 6A, Dennis, MA) this Saturday, July 31.

As part of the Gala celebration, the evening will feature musical selections from the new musical Austen's Pride performed by Broadway's Mamie Parris (School of Rock) and Bobby Conte Thornton (Company), along with Olivia Hernandez, who was seen in the production at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

The 26-piece orchestra will be conducted by Jung-Ho Pak and the concert will also feature popular Broadway tunes from Chicago, Gypsy, and Fiddler on the Roof, as well as patriotic songs sure to delight audiences and further enhance the outdoor summer concert experience.

Austen's Pride features book, music and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs. In this extraordinary new musical of "Pride and Prejudice," Jane Austen enters her most famous love story and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. Austen's Pride is a story that you will not soon forget, with an achingly beautiful score that will transport you to another time and place. Austen's Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA and in March 2019 at ACT of CT in Ridgefield, CT.

"Symphony at the Playhouse: In Harmony" celebrates the return of live theatre and will benefit The Cape Playhouse, a nearly century-old professional non-profit theatre that went dark last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic for only the second time since its opening night in 1927.

For more information and to purchase Gala tickets for "Symphony at the Playhouse: In Harmony" please visit capeplayhouse.com.

For more information on Austen's Pride, please visit austensprideamusical.com.