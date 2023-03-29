Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Announces 2023 Summer Season

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater has announced its 2023 Summer Theater Season, featuring four productions, including one world premiere and a collaboration with Harbor Stage Company, on the Julie Harris Stage.

The 2023 Season kicks off this May with Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis. In this darkly comedic meditation on redemption and faith, a terrified young prisoner is befriended by a charismatic serial killer who challenges his beliefs and reshapes his life forever. Performances run May 24 to June 17.

The witty and inventive The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) brings the timeless tales of The Bard to WHAT June 28 - July 29, in a fast-paced and madcap crash course in all 37 of Shakespeare's plays. Buckle up for a wild ride from Romeo and Juliet to Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream to the "Scottish Play", performed by three actors in just under 100 minutes!

Fred Fallon is in trouble. Newly retired and aspiring to write his first novel, Fred is hobbled with complications from hip replacement surgery, missing support from his singer-songwriter wife, Sue, and exasperated by the noisy whackety-clackety coming from his new neighbors' backyard play of the sport taking the world by storm --- pickleball. The world premiere of Kevin Rice's new comedy The Pickleball Wars runs August 9 - September 9

Postponed from our 2022 season, Betrayal comes to the Julie Harris Stage September 20 - October 14 in a co-production with Harbor Stage Company. Legendary playwright Harold Pinter's story of an illicit affair that unfolds in reverse, from the end of a marriage to the first forbidden spark, is filled with poetic dialogue, rich humor, and powerful emotions.

Subscriptions to the 2022 season will go on sale starting April 3, with tickets to individual productions available starting May 1, 2023.

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

By Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by Rodney Witherspoon II

May 26 - June 17, 2023

(previews May 24 and 25, 2023)

Angel Cruz is a 30-year-old bicycle messenger awaiting trial for the death of the leader of a religious cult. Inside Rikers Island, a terrified Angel is befriended by a charismatic serial killer named Lucius Jenkins. Lucius has found God and been born again, and now, Angel's life and the course of his trial will be changed forever.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

By Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield

Directed by RJ Tolan

June 30 - July 29

(previews June 28 and 29, 2023)

A fast-paced and madcap crash course in all 37 of Shakespeare's plays. Buckle up for a wild ride from Romeo and Juliet to Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream to the "Scottish Play", performed by three actors in just under 100 minutes!

THE PICKLEBALL WARS

World Premiere

By Kevin Rice

Directed by Daisy Walker

August 11 - September 9, 2023

(previews August 9 and 10, 2023)

Fred Fallon is in trouble. Newly retired and aspiring to write his first novel, Fred is hobbled with complications from hip replacement surgery, missing support from his singer-songwriter wife, Sue, and exacerbated by the loud racket issuing forth from his new neighbors' backyard play of the game that is all the rage -- pickleball. Fred's only relief from work on his novel --- which is shaping up to be the longest book ever written --- is his weekly stint as a DJ at the local community radio station and providing intermittent unwanted songwriting advice to Sue. Fred's neighbors only add to his creative and spousal woes against a backdrop of pickleball, the sport taking not just the U.S. but the entire world by storm.

BETRAYAL

a co-production with Harbor Stage Company

by Harold Pinter

directed by Robert Kropf

September 22 - October 14, 2022

(Previews September 20 - 21, 2022)

Dealing with the "eternal triangle"-wife, husband and the wife's lover-Pinter, with his customary inventiveness and subtlety, brings new insights to this timeless theme. Told in reverse chronology, we see the intricate unraveling of a marriage through time, and the small betrayals between husband and wife, wife and lover, and friend and friend, that brought about its demise. Recipient of the 1979 Olivier Award for Play of the Year.