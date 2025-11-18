WONDER-Related Events Unveiled at American Repertory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) has revealed programming and audience engagement associated with its upcoming world-premiere musical, Wonder. Based on R.J. Palacio's novel and Lionsgate & Mandeville Films' hit feature film, A.R.T.'s world-premiere production begins performances on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, opens officially on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and continues through Sunday, February 8, 2026, at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA.

WONDER-ASSOCIATED EVENTS

Annual Fee-Free Spree

WED, NOV 26 – MON, DEC 1

A.R.T.'s biggest sale of the year returns! Fees on tickets for all Wonder performances and BLACK SWAN performances 6/16 – 6/27/26 will be waived, and shipping is free on all merchandise through 11/26 – 12/1. Get a great gift for the theater lover in your life or buy tickets for your next unforgettable experience. Tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/shows-events.

Cultivating Compassion: Strategies for Bullying Prevention

THU, DEC, 2PM | Virtual Event with The Studio at Harvard T.H. Chan School for Public Health

Inspired by the world-premiere musical Wonder, this panel discussion featuring playwright Sarah Ruhl explores the power of empathy and kindness in the face of bullying. Drawing on the story of Auggie Pullman—a young boy with a facial difference navigating a new school—the conversation will examine the challenges of social belonging and the importance of creating inclusive environments where differences are celebrated. This event will feature a sharing of a new song from the musical composed by Ian Axel and Chad King, the GRAMMY Award-winning duo A Great Big World.

RSVP for free and to submit questions. An on-demand video will be posted after the event.

Family Matters: Film Screenings with the Brattle Theatre

FRI, DEC 5, SAT, DEC 6, & SUN, DEC 7 | 40 Brattle St, Cambridge

Co-presented by A.R.T. and The Brattle Theatre, audiences are invited to film screenings that explore the themes presented in Wonder: change, identity, and what it means to belong. Tickets on sale soon at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/shows-events.

Parenthood (1989) | FRI, DEC 5 at 3:30PM

Title TBA | SAT, DEC 6 at 12PM

Eighth Grade (2018) | SUN, DEC 7 at 12PM



Choosing Kindness: Wonder Screening at the Cambridge Public Library

SAT, DEC 6 at 1:30PM | CPL Central, 449 Broadway, Cambridge

Join the Cambridge Public Library and the A.R.T. for an afternoon of Wonder! In celebration of the new musical adaptation, CPL will screen Lionsgate & Mandeville Films' hit feature film adaptation of R.J. Palacio's bestselling novel. After the free film plays in the library's Lecture Hall, participants are invited to browse a display of related books and enter a drawing for four free tickets to a performance of Wonder at the A.R.T.!

More information at AmRep.org/CPLScreening.

Wonder Community Workshops

Thursday, December 11, 6-8PM | Malden Public Library, 36 Salem St, Malden, MA 02148

Saturday, December 13, 12-2PM | Harvard Ed Portal, 224 Western Ave, Boston, MA 02134

Join us for free hands-on workshops to unlock empathy and understanding inspired by A.R.T.'s world-premiere musical Wonder. Participants will use theater skills and tools to engage with the story's themes of kindness, empathy, and accepting differences to create collages that visually represent the production's essential question of “How can we change the way we see?” For ages 9+. Free and open to the public, RSVPs are encouraged. The same workshop experience will be offered at each location.

Learn more and RSVP at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/shows-events.

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

Essential Question

How can we change the way we see?

A.R.T.'s engagement team collaborates with each production's creative team to develop an essential question to catalyze conversation amongst our community of artists, audiences, staff, and Lavine Learning Lab students.

Community Donation Drives

“Choose kind” this season by bringing donations of gently used books, nonperishable food, and more to the Loeb Drama Center Tuesdays – Sundays, 9AM – Final Curtain and Mondays, 9AM – 5PM. Learn more and see a list of requested donations at AmRep.org/Wonder.

More Than Words Book Drive

More Than Words is a nonprofit social enterprise that empowers youth through employment and education. More Than Words provides paid jobs, job skills, and support to Greater Boston youth ages 16 - 24 who are in the foster care system, court-involved, homeless, out of school, parenting, or involved with the Department of Mental Health to help them stay in school and plan for their future.

Harvard Square Community Fridge and Pantry + HSBA Giving Tree

In partnership with the Harvard Square Business Association, A.R.T. is collecting nonperishable donations to support the most vulnerable members of our neighborhood. The Harvard Square Community Fridge and Pantry is located outside the First Parish in Cambridge (3 Church St.) facing Massachusetts Ave. Neighbors can also collect care packages from the Holiday Giving Tree in Brattle Square.

Wonder-Themed Beverages

Patrons can enjoy Wonder-themed non-alcoholic Pluto's Moons and alcoholic Blast Off beverages created in collaboration with the bar team at Nook. Available in the East and West Lobbies of the Loeb Drama Center pre-show and at intermission, as well as for pre-purchase online using the link provided in the pre-show email.

Recommended Reading List

Enhance your Wonder experience by diving into this reading list curated by the booksellers at our partner, Harvard Book Store. From robots to reflections, we've got your next great read covered.

See the list at amrep.org/WonderReading.

ACCESS PERFORMANCES

ASL Interpreted

WED, JAN 14 at 7PM

Audio Described

SAT, JAN 24 at 2PM

Open Captioned

SAT, JAN 24 at 2PM & WED, JAN 28 at 7PM

Sensory Inclusive

SUN, JAN 18 at 2PM

Book Access seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300.