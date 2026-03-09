Kip Moore Added to 2026 Lineup at Indian Ranch

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Country singer Kip Moore will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 26th as part of the 2026 concert season. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 19th, while supplies last.

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music’s most beloved artists. With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, Moore has released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” A truly remarkable performer and “one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws” (Rolling Stone), Moore is renowned for his signature sound playing blistering live shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the globe. His newest album, Solitary Tracks is out now.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets are on sale now for Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour on June 7th, Brothers Osborne on June 12th, LOTUS LAND - The American RUSH Tribute on June 13th, Get The Led Out on June 19th, The Pike RokFest on June 20th, Tracy Lawrence on June 21st, Three Dog Night on June 27th, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY on June 28th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 12th, Yachtley Crew on July 16th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 19th, Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience on July 25th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on July 30th, Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on August 14th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 15th, Pure Prairie League, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans, and Firefall on August 23rd, and Chris Janson on August 30th. More shows will be announced soon.