David Strathairn To Appear In SELECTED SHORTS At The Adams Theater

The Adams Theater will host SELECTED SHORTS, the long-running storytelling series produced by Symphony Space, on May 23 at The Adams Theater in Adams, Massachusetts. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the venue located at 27 Park Street.

The evening will feature acclaimed actor David Strathairn, with additional performers to be announced. Known for its live literary performances, SELECTED SHORTS presents actors performing short fiction before a live audience. The program for this event will focus on stories about outsiders and newcomers, exploring characters living on the margins and the unexpected connections that bring strangers together.

Through staged readings of short fiction, the series brings together voices from literature, theater, film, and comedy. The stories range from humorous to dramatic, with performers interpreting works by both established and emerging writers.

Strathairn received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Edward R. Murrow in the film Good Night, and Good Luck, directed by George Clooney. His film credits also include the Academy Award-winning Nomadland, Where the Crawdads Sing, Nightmare Alley, Lincoln, and The River Wild alongside Meryl Streep. Other notable screen appearances include A League of Their Own, L.A. Confidential, and the Bourne film series.

He has frequently collaborated with filmmaker John Sayles and has appeared in numerous television projects, including The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd, The Sopranos, and The Expanse. Strathairn received an Emmy nomination for Hemingway & Gellhorn and won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Temple Grandin starring Claire Danes. He has also been a frequent guest performer with SELECTED SHORTS, where he has appeared in numerous live readings.

Produced by Symphony Space in New York City, SELECTED SHORTS is broadcast on more than 150 radio stations across the United States and is also released as a podcast. The series began in 1985 and continues to present live performances featuring actors interpreting short stories before audiences. Each program presents literature in performance through staged readings of works by both established and emerging writers.

The Adams Theater is a nonprofit arts organization based in Adams, Massachusetts. Its programming includes theater, music, and multimedia events developed in collaboration with independent artists and cultural organizations across the Berkshires. The theater’s mission focuses on expanding access to the arts while supporting cultural partnerships and community engagement in the region.