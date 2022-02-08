WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to the Huntington Theatre This Month

The Huntington announces Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, a Broadway hit that is now on its national tour. The production runs from February 22 to March 20, 2022 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

Directed by Oliver Butler (The Light Years at Playwrights Horizons, Jacuzzi at Ars Nova), this boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of American women. Schreck originally wrote the play based on her experiences as a 15-year-old who earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious and achingly human play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Featuring Broadway actress Cassie Beck as Heidi, (Prelude to a Kiss at The Huntington, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" on Amazon Prime, The Humans on Broadway), the production will also feature Gabriel Marin, and high school students Jocelyn Shek and Emilyn Toffler at alternate performances in the role of the debater.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation on Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades. Initially announced for a 12-week engagement on Broadway, the production was extended twice and fully recouped in its Broadway engagement, shattering box office records at the Helen Hayes Theater. The New York Times hails it as the "best and most important new play of the season." And Time Out New York says it's "something every citizen must see."

The cast of What the Constitution Means to Me features, in alphabetical order:

Cassie Beck (she/her) plays Heidi, the former debate champion who traveled the country in her teens giving speeches about the Constitution at American legion halls for prize money. Beck plays series regular Courtney Thacker on the series reboot of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" for Amazon Prime. Broadway credits include the recent revival of The Rose Tattoo, original cast member of The Humans (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, LA/London), Picnic and The Norman Conquests.

Gabriel Marin (he/him) plays the Legionnaire, who moderates and judges Heidi's every word. Marin was most recently seen Off Broadway in Then They Forgot About the Rest (INTAR). Marin's recent screen credits include NBC's "Law and Order: SVU" and HBO's "Succession." gabriel-marin.com

Jocelyn Shek (she/her) plays a debate performer on alternate performances. Shek is a high school junior from Los Angeles who is very excited to be returning to the national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me. She is passionate about theatre, with a love of stage shows and improv, and is dedicated to improving the world around her through debate and political activism. @jocelyn.shek

Emilyn Toffler (they/he) plays a debate performer on alternate performances. Toffler is an actor/debater from Los Angeles. They are thrilled to be a part of What the Constitution Means to Me! Favorite credits include school plays such as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Twelve Angry Jurors, Guys and Dolls, Shrek the Musical, and Into the Woods.

The creative team for What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown on Broadway, John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown, Noises Off, Machinal on Broadway), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed, Lackawanna Blues, Grand Horizons, The Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Noura at The Guthrie, Seared at MCC, The Vagrant Trilogy at The Public, Novenas for a Lost Hospital at Rattlestick).

The play was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions. The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.