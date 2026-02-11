IT’S NOT FAIRE to Premiere at The Modern Theater

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new musical comedy, IT’S NOT FAIRE, will premiere at The Modern Theater at Suffolk University in Boston. The production will run March 6–7, 2026.

IT’S NOT FAIRE follows Tripp, a SoundCloud rapper who takes a job at a Renaissance Faire after losing his college scholarship. At the fair, he is cast as Laertes in a production of Hamlet while navigating the pressures of rehearsal, backstage tensions, and visiting producers. The show blends parody and musical theatre styles while exploring themes of identity and self-acceptance.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Katie Nieto and music by Jett Mills. The production is directed by Maddie Cook, with music direction by Liam Moraczewski and choreography by Sadie Ferguson. Emily Kightlinger serves as stage manager.

The cast includes Andre Diaz as Tripp, Jake Cosentino as George Washington, EJ Baracewics as Bart, Lottie Levine as Francine, Meredith Drasnin as Helena, Ava Bardakos as Queen, and Ale Fonseca as Bardess. The ensemble features Charline Pelloux Gervais, Tony Silvis, Judah Woomert, Carter Siebels, Taylor Hurd, Vincent Fuller, Joie Marie Steele, Trinity Lee, Adeline Lopez, Naomi Southwell, Miri Greenslit, and Mariel Bustamante.

Performances will take place March 6 at 7:30 p.m., and March 7 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Modern Theater at Suffolk University, 525 Washington Street in Boston. Tickets are available online and at the venue box office.