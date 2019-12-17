WE ALL FALL DOWN Announces Extension At Huntington Theatre Company

Huntington Theatre Company has announced the extension of We All Fall Down written by Boston area playwright and Huntington Playwriting Fellow Lila Rose Kaplan and directed by Obie Award winner and artistic director of Hartford Stage Melia Bensussen.

Due to high ticket demand, this new comedy about a family trying out tradition for the first time, will now run at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA from Friday, January 10, 2020 through Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The Huntington Theatre Company debuts this new comedy about family and tradition, as well as the hang-ups and surprises that, no matter who you are or where you come from, seem to sneak into all of our family gatherings. Linda and Saul Stein still live in the Westchester home where they raised their two beautiful daughters. But when Saul unexpectedly retires, Linda summons the family to celebrate Passover for the first time in decades. Linda tends slightly toward the theatrical (okay, a lot), and their family has never been particularly religious (okay, not at all). So, their comic attempts to bring the Seder to life go from riotous to heart-wrenching in this dramatic comedy. Can this family come together, or will an age-old tradition tear them apart?

For more information visit huntingtontheatre.org or call 617 266 0800.





