WAM Theatre Starts 2022 Season With Free Online Workshops

WAM Theatre has announced a series of workshops to kick off their 2022 Season. Community members are invited to join the company on a journey of empowerment through creativity and education.

The first installment of WAM's 2022 Community Engagement programming includes two FREE virtual workshops: Playwriting with Winter Miller (In Darfur, The Penetration Play) on March 19, and Improvisation with Tatiana Godrey (Improv Cincinnati and Impro Theatre LA) on March 26 and April 2.

"We hope that these workshops will be empowering creative spaces that provide participants of all backgrounds with inspiration and connection," said Talya Kingston, WAM's Associate Artistic Director. "So often, audiences only get to experience the amazing work of our theatre artists from the stage in a polished production. These special workshops give you the chance to experience the creative process with two of our favorite Teaching Artists, not to mention they are free and accessible from the comfort of your home!"

These special two hour workshops can be taken over Zoom from the comfort of your homes and are open to all, regardless of experience level. The workshops are expected to sell out, and registration is now open. Visit www.wamtheatre.com/workshops/ to reserve your spot or to learn more. The workshops are free to all participants. Donations to WAM Theatre's Community Engagement programs are welcomed.



"These workshops are the perfect opportunity to prioritize your creative self," said Tatiana Godfrey, WAM's Dramaturg as well as the Co-Artistic Director of Impro Theatre. "Join us for a couple of hours to focus on the free expression of your imagination."





Playwriting with Winter Miller

Saturday March 19, 2-4pm



Writing strong characters with authentic dialogue is a craft, but it begins with being able to listen and observe. Generally, we are our own biggest obstacles-fear of not knowing, fear of being wrong, fear of committing to something. For two hours, award-winning playwright Winter Miller will lead you through a series of writing prompts to spark inspiration.



"Telling stories is the way we all connect with each other; you can fall in love with a fellow human in an instant," said Miller. "I think teaching is like that; people in a room together get a chance to feel our collective humanity. We're all here to tell some story that's burning a hole in our pocket, and at some point or another, we're all scared or stuck, but we persist. I respect the desire in all of us to create. I'm thrilled to partner with WAM. The work and the mission of this company are aligned with social justice and storytelling."



Improvisation with Tatiana Godfrey



Saturday March 26, 2-4 pm SOLD OUT!

Saturday, April 2, 2-4 pm



Improvisation is the art of making up stories in the moment. Tatiana Godfrey, Impro's Co-Artistic Director and WAM's Company Dramaturg , will lead you through theater and improv games to create stories. Participants will practice committing to their ideas, deep listening, sharing space equitably, and having fun.



WAM Theatre audiences know Tatiana Godfrey as our Company Dramaturg (ROE, Kamloopa) but she is also the Co-Artistic Director of Impro Theater Company in Los Angeles with considerable experience as an Improvisation teacher and performer.



Winter Miller is an award-winning playwright, journalist, and educator whom WAM audiences might remember from In Darfur (2014) or Colored (Presented by WAM Theatre, as one of six short plays in Facing Our Truth: 10 minute Plays on Trayvon, Race and Privilege).



"For improv workshops, I love the analogy of bear cubs fighting," said Tatiana. "Any naturalist would tell you, not only are they having fun playing with their fellow cubs, but they're also learning important skills for survival. This workshop is like playing with other bears. It'll be fun, and you'll have the chance to practice some useful social and business skills."



WAM Theatre's 2022 Performance Season and additional Community Engagement Programming will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information visit wamtheatre.com