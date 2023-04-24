Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Volunteers and Items Needed For The North Shore Civic Ballet's Spring Auction

The auction's website opens for bids on Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Apr. 24, 2023  

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its annual online spring auction that raises funds to support the performing arts on the North Shore in Massachusetts. The nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) dance company welcomes volunteers to participate in a number of ways and seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates for services and products to use in the auction.

"The North Shore Civic Ballet's annual online spring auction raises needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and other resources aspiring dancers in the region require to study ballet. Businesses, as well as patrons, benefit from participating in the auction because people have an opportunity to try restaurants and other experiences they may never have tried," said Judy Moynihan, member, NSCB board of trustees.

Donate Items to the Auction

Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates or gift cards for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Other suggestions are tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and additional unique experiences.

A contribution of an item to the auction benefits the buyer and the donor. Retail establishments receive wide exposure. For example, artisans making jewelry or wearable art will also benefit from having their work shown on the auction site. All items for sale will be professionally photographed and displayed on the site. Services and gift certificates will be generously described.

Volunteers Needed

"The public can get involved directly and make a difference in shaping the lives of dancers, performers and artists in the North Shore region. We want to support, inspire and train dancers in the region and provide them with the resources they need to appreciate and study this art form. People can donate gift cards and gift certificates for services and products to the online auction. Opportunities are available to volunteer and participate in this community activity," explained Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director of the NSCB.

The NSCB invites people to sign up for volunteer opportunities in the auction by contributing their time or talent. They can support the art of dance by procuring gift cards and gift certificates, developing and distributing flyers about the auction, and other activities. Contact the NSCB in advance at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for more information about volunteer opportunities available with the auction or other ways to participate with the dance company, to drop off donations or to schedule a pick-up of a donation.

The auction's website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 16. Financial contributions may also be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.

For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet and the auction, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.



