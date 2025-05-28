Video: Watch 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' From HELLO, DOLLY! at Lyric Stage Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" from Hello, Dolly! at Lyric Stage Boston. The production runs until June 22. Directed by Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Music Direction from Dan Rodriguez, and Choreography by Ilyse Robbins°, and featuring classic songs like “Before the Parade Passes By”, “It Only Takes a Moment”, and “Hello, Dolly!” with Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman and Book by Michael Stewart.

Brimming with classic musical theater tunes, endearing characters, and good-humor all around, Hello, Dolly! is the perfect balm for the soul. With a twinkle in her eye, Dolly Levi orchestrates matters of the heart for those looking for love as the incomparable matchmaker that she is.

As romance blossoms and comedic adventures ensue, Dolly makes friends around every corner and charms her way into the hearts of everyone she meets. But is there hope of moving on from a lost love and finding a sweetheart of her own “before the parade passes by?”

Featuring Temma Beaudreau. Stephen Caliskan, Joy Clark, Joshua Wolf Coleman, Max Connor, Aimee Doherty, KRISTIAN ESPIRITU, Miki Grubic, Jackson Jirard, Sean Keim, Alex LeBlanc, Mark Linehan, Michael Jennings Mahoney, Sophie Shaw, Hannah Shihdanian, Tader Shipley.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds