Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group

The production runs through September 2.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

The World Premiere musical On Cedar Street is being presented at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA through September 2.

Watch highlights from the production below!

This production is directed by Susan H. Schulman and will feature Stephen Bogardus as Louis Waters, Lana Gordon as Ruth Clark, C. Wild Handel as Young Girl, Hayden Hoffman as Jamie Moore, Ben Roseberry as Gene MooreDan Teixeira as Russell Beckman, Lauren Ward as Addie Moore, Lenny Wolpe as Lloyd Beckman, Addison as Charley and Zooey Bayles as Understudy.

The creative team of On Cedar Street consists of book by Emily Mann, music by Lucy Simon and Carmel Dean, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, scenic design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Alex Allison, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Julian Evans, projections design by Shawn Edward Boyle, orchestration by Michael Starobin, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, animals provided by William Berloni, on-site dog trainer Rochelle Scudder, stage management by Jason Weixelman, music direction by Kristin Stowell, choreography and associate direction by Terry Berliner and direction by Susan H. Schulman.

Adapted from Kent Haruf’s novel, Our Souls at Night, this World Premiere musical tells the joyful and inspiring story of a man and a woman who, in advanced age, come together in a search for happiness and family.

In the small town of Holt, Colorado, Addie Moore pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters. Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they naturally have known of each other for decades. Addie and Louis have long been living alone in empty houses, the nights so terribly lonely, especially with no one to talk with. But maybe that could change? When Addie tries to make a connection with her neighbor, the two begin sleeping in bed together platonically, with the innocent goal of alleviating their shared loneliness. As their relationship deepens, however, they each deal with grief and loss, and a real romance begins to blossom and a beautiful story of second chances unfolds.

At its core, On Cedar Street is ultimately a human story about longing, pulling loving hearts together and making families whole.


To purchase tickets, visitClick Here or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.






Recommended For You