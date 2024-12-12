Vance Gilbert Set To Headline Two Shows At Club Passim In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned Boston musician Vance Gilbert, a cornerstone of the city's folk music scene, will headline two shows at Club Passim on January 11.

A pioneer of the R&B, folk, and jazz crossover sub-genre, his innovative sound has significantly impacted contemporary folk and Americana music. With over thirty years of experience and thirteen albums, Gilbert's artistry and legacy highlight his enduring significance in Boston and the national music landscape. This is Gilbert’s only show in the Boston area this winter. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Gilbert started as a jazz singer, switched to folk music, became a regular on the open mike circuit in Boston and toured with Shawn Colvin. He has been a prominent presence at some of the world’s most prestigious gatherings and halls, among them the Newport, Winnipeg, Rocky Mountain, Calgary, Ottawa, and Falcon Ridge Folk festivals, the Kate Wolf Music Festival, and many more. He has shared stages with icons like Anita Baker, Arlo Guthrie, Aretha Franklin, and comedian George Carlin.

His 2023 album, “The Mother Of Trouble”, features Grammy winner Lori McKenna on background vocals, Juno award recipient and Bonnie Raitt Grammy hit song co-writer Joey Landreth on guitars, and Americana-Roots master mandolinist Joe K. Walsh. Gilbert possesses a wide palette and perspective to a song with him even being on a Grammy-nominated children’s record by the duo Trout Fishing in America.

Vance Gilbert will play at Club Passim on Saturday, January 11 at 5pm and 8pm. Tickets are $30 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

