VIDEO: Playwright Alec Wilkinson Talks SISTER SORRY for Barrington Stage
Hear from SISTER SORRY Playwright Alec Wilkinson on how the play came to be.
The world premiere of Sister Sorry at Barrington Stage (August 12-29) is a new play by The New Yorker writer Alec Wilkinson, loosely based on a stunning true crime confession, and directed by Richard Hamburger(Japanoir, Curse of the Starving Class).
