VIDEO: Learn About Jane Franklin's Spectacles and Originalism or Ancestor Worship in the Latest Videos in A.R.T.'s 1776 SALON Series

A.R.T. has invited various Harvard scholars to participate in a series of lectures and discussions around the history of our nation.

Hosted at various locations throughout Greater Boston, the 1776 Salon series dives deep into the stories of eighteenth-century historical figures left out of textbooks, explores new narratives leading up to and following the American Revolution, and closely examines the voices represented and absent within the Declaration of Independence.

Watch the two latest videos in the series below!

It was recently announced that A.R.T.'s production of the musical 1776 (scheduled to begin May 17) will move to the 2020/21 Season. The production is still being considered Broadway-bound.

