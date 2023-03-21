Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

True Tickets and Walton Arts Center Join Forces to Elevate the Ticketing Experience

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their audience.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Leading secure digital ticket delivery service True Tickets has announced a partnership with Walton Arts Center, which operates two venues: Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) in Rogers, Arkansas. This partnership is aimed at revolutionizing the ticketing experience for patrons, integrating the True Tickets service into the organization's digital ticketing platform to provide a seamless, user-friendly process for purchasing and managing tickets.

The partnership between True Tickets and Walton Arts Center is a natural fit, as both organizations are dedicated to providing exceptional live entertainment experiences. True Tickets offers secure, contactless digital ticket delivery and control over how each ticket is transacted and managed. Walton Arts Center with its performing arts center and amphitheater is renowned for the world-class performers and the shows that it presents.

"We are thrilled to be working with Walton Arts Center, a truly iconic presence in Northwest Arkansas' cultural and entertainment scene," said Ken Lesnik, True Tickets Head of Business Development. "Our service is designed to keep digital ticketing seamless, straightforward, and secure, and we are excited to bring that to the patrons of the Walton Arts Center."

During the past three decades, Walton Arts Center has become Arkansas' largest and busiest performing arts presenter bringing touring Broadway, live music and dance to the region. The Walmart AMP, a Walton Arts Center venue since February 2011, is Arkansas' premier outdoor concert venue with headlining artists from all genres. 

"We are excited to partner with True Tickets to bring digital ticketing to the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center for the new seasons," said Jeff Mann, chief operating officer of Walton Arts Center. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the ticketing experience for our patrons, and this partnership is a major step in that direction."

For more information about upcoming events at Walton Arts Center's venues, visit www.waltonartscenter.org or amptickets.com.

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.




