Triple Live Blues Society Challenge Winners Show To Take Place At Taffeta Music Hall

The Taffeta Music Hall will present the Triple Live Blues Society Challenge Winners Show on Friday, December 12, at 8 p.m. The event will showcase three winners from the New England Blues Challenge—21 Grams More, Bees Deluxe, and Frank EB Music—in a high-energy night of award-winning blues.

Co-sponsored by the New England Blues Societies, the Boston Blues Society, and the Granite State Blues Society, the performance will help raise funds to send each act to Memphis to represent the region at the International Blues Challenge.

Featured Artists

21 Grams More

A six-piece American rock and blues band, 21 Grams More is known for its powerful, melody-driven sound that blends classic blues sensibilities with a modern edge. The group features Kamal Jackson (lead vocals), Jeff Nilsen (rhythm guitar), Eddie Goodwin (lead guitar), Brent Conley (bass), Ken Fay (drums), and Steve Savoie (keyboards). With emotive vocals and dynamic musicianship, the band continues to build a strong following throughout the region.

Bees Deluxe

This British-American modern blues band tours nationally from Maine to Miami, performing regularly at venues such as Daryl’s House Club, Jamey’s House of Music, The Lizzie Rose Music Room, The Bull Run, and Boston City Winery. Known for blending classic blues by Etta James, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and Otis Rush with originals that explore modern themes, the group’s sound has been described as “what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues.”

Frank EB Music

Known for his solo work and as the lead of Frankie Boy & The Blues Express, Frank EB is a vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter who fuses blues, soul, hip-hop, and rock into a vibrant performance style. His high-energy shows are marked by dynamic musicianship and crowd engagement.

Event Information

Event: Triple Live Blues Society Challenge Winners Show

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Taffeta Music Hall, 110 Western Ave, Lowell, MA 01851

Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show