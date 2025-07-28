Toronzo Cannon, Deadgrass, Barnaby Bright and More to Perform at the Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts will present four new shows. Internationally beloved Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon will play on October 11 and the Jerry Garcia tribute string band Deadgrass will play on November 1. Alt-Americana trio Barnaby Bright will play on November 12 and singer-songwriter and music star of TV's “Ally McBeal" Vonda Shepard will perform November 21. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 2 at 6:00 a.m at .

With his richly detailed, truth-telling original songs, blistering, inventive guitar work and impassioned vocals, Toronzo Cannon is on the cutting edge of today's contemporary blues scene and is known as one of the genre's most creative artists. His sound is inspired by his heroes, including Hound Dog Taylor, Muddy Waters, Elmore James, Albert King, Son Seals and Jimi Hendrix. In 2016, with the release of The Chicago Way, Toronzo Cannon burst onto the international stage as one the most electrifying bluesmen to emerge from Chicago in decades. On his third Alligator Records album, Shut Up And Play!, Cannon blazes his own path with 11 emotionally-charged originals. From serious to humorous, his imaginative songs are fueled by his powerful, cathartic guitar solos and his soulfully authoritative voice. Cannon has earned ten Blues Music Award nominations.

Matt Turk and C Lanzbom joined forces to form Deadgrass, a string band jamgrass adventure through Jerry Garcia's musical world. Bassist Dave Richards, banjo player Boo Reiners and fiddler Kensuke Shoji complete this fine group of seasoned pros exploring the life works of Jerry Garcia on the instruments that first inspired him. Deadgrass celebrates and interprets the music of Jerry Garcia, drawing from Old & in the Way, JGB, Jerry's Jug Band days and the Grateful Dead.

Not easily defined, Barnaby Bright is a trio with contemporary influences that reflect their geographical journey from Brooklyn to Nashville to Kansas, while calling on Nathan's Oklahoma roots and distant relation to Merle Haggard. Nathan's virtuosic acoustic guitar & banjo playing and Becky's effortless soaring vocals over the drone of the harmonium are pushing the boundaries of today's indie folk landscape. The Kansas City based duo spent a decade touring and making records before recently adding Carmen Dieker to the band. Barnaby Bright received the grand prize at NYC's prestigious Songwriter's Circle, were elected to Amazon's Top 100 Albums of the Year, and their songs were featured in the Netflix TV show, “Sex/Life.” While opening for illustrious acts such as Norah Jones and The Lumineers, Barnaby Bright continues to mesmerize audiences and convert new followers one show at a time while raising awareness of Kansas City's diverse landscape.

In 1997, Vonda Shepard was cast on the wildly popular ‘90s TV show, “Ally McBeal.” She portrayed the resident performer in the bar where the characters would go at the end of each show. She had a massive hit worldwide in 1998 with the show's theme song, “Searchin' My Soul,” and produced over 500 songs for the series. She has sold over twelve million albums, won two Golden Globes, two Emmys, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. To this day, Vonda holds the Billboard record for selling the most television soundtracks in history. Vonda's dynamic live shows are legendary – a must-see. Her band features James Ralston on guitar (Tina Turner), Jim Hanson on bass (Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash), and Fritz Lewak on drums (Jackson Browne).

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Grace Kelly on August 1, Tom Cotter on August 2, Nicole Travolta on August 3, Monica Rizzio on August 7, Eric Johanson on August 8, Roomful of Blues on August 9, and Sunday Serenades: Charlie & The Tropicales on August 10, The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra on August 13 and 14.