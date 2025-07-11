Tickets to MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Emerson Colonial Theatre on Sale Now

Single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Boston, MA are now on sale to the public. Performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre September 9 – 21, 2025.



Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Boston in this hit musical. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.



Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.



Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

