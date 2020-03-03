Tickets For WAM Fall Mainstage Show ROE Now On Sale

WAM Theatre has announced that tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 3, for their fall Mainstage production of ROE by Lisa Loomer, directed by WAM Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven. The production will run September 24-October 11, 2020, presented at Shakespeare & Company's Tina Packer Playhouse in Lenox, MA.

ROE is an historically sweeping play with a large ensemble cast that illuminates the history of one of the most polarizing social issues of the modern era, the Roe v. Wade, U.S. Supreme Court ruling that established a woman's right to an abortion. The play provides a reminder of the human stories behind the debates and how hard we have to work to compassionately communicate with people with whom we may disagree.

"I wanted people to feel, as they watched the play, that their point of view was represented, if nothing else because that helps people be more open and willing to hear another point of view," playwright Lisa Loomer explained.

"WAM is thrilled to be sharing this story in this national election year. At a time when compassionate dialogue across differences is more challenging than ever, our hope is that ROE opens up informed and important conversations about reproductive health," states van Ginhoven. "And, with ROE being a 12 person cast, we are thrilled to be able to work with more local theatre artists both onstage and offstage than ever before."

ROE was commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2012 as part of its American Revolutions Cycle. It was developed at the University of Texas and The Kennedy Center (as part of DC's Women's Voices Festival) as well as at OSF's BLACK SWAN Lab before it played for 70 performances in Ashland and then had runs in Washington, DC (Arena Stage), Berkeley, CA (Berkeley Rep), and Sarasota, FL (Asolo Rep).

In keeping with WAM's double philanthropic mission, a portion of the proceeds will be given to an organization taking action for women and girls. The beneficiary for ROE will be announced soon. To date, the company has donated more than $75,000 to 19 local and global organizations taking action for women and girls in areas such as girls education, teen pregnancy prevention, sexual trafficking awareness, midwife training and more.

WAM's 2020 season kicks off with THE SUFFRAGE PROJECT in which WAM's Ensembles, directed by Talya Kingston and Amy Brentano, will devise a performance that both celebrates of the centennial of women's suffrage in the United States, while acknowledging its complicated history and the battles of citizenship still to be won. THE SUFFRAGE PROJECT will culminate in four performances in central Berkshire County June 4-7. For more information please visit: https://www.wamtheatre.com/suffrage-project/

The season concludes November 20-22 with three Fresh Takes staged readings of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa Fasthorse, a scathingly funny satire where we witness a group of "woke" white teaching artists scrambling to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. For more information please visit: https://www.wamtheatre.com/thanksgiving-play/

In addition to our Berkshire productions, this month WAM's co-production of PIPELINE will be running March 5-29 at The Nora at Central Square Theatre in Cambridge, MA. For more information visit: https://www.centralsquaretheater.org/shows/pipeline/

For information on WAM's full 2020 season visit: https://www.wamtheatre.com/2020-season/





