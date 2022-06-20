Threadbare Theatre Workshop Announces Free Open Workshop Series at Reversing Falls Sanctuary

Threadbare Theatre Workshop's core artists are in residence at Reversing Falls Sanctuary this summer. Esther Adams, Joshua McCarey, and Kate Russell are slowing down to connect with the Brooksville community and beyond through free workshops and offerings.

Threadbare illuminates epics in a simple way through the magic of resourceful storytelling, engaging community members as crucial collaborators in the process. After a sold-out, whirlwind season at Carding Brook Farm last summer, the team decided to take a breath before crafting their next original, community-devised play.

"We're grateful to the generous stewards of Reversing Falls Sanctuary for collaborating with us on this residency. In the midst of so much doing, in the wake of so much loss- the time and space to slow down is a gift. We want to share it with the community," said Kate Russell, Threadbare's Founding Artistic Director.

Folks of all ages from across neighboring island and peninsula towns are invited to participate in free creative writing, movement, and theater workshops as well as a contradance, bike ride around Cape Rosier, and Silent Sanctuary Days. Threadbare will launch the workshop series with Open Door Day on July 2 at 10am, where community members are welcome to gather at the sanctuary for coffee and pastries, and to learn more about Threadbare's collaborations and upcoming events.

As space is limited for indoor events, please register in advance at threadbaretheatreworkshop.org to ensure your place in the workshop. Threadbare will continue to follow CDC guidelines to ensure all workshops and events are Covid-19 compliant.