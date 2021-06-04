The Theatre Community Benevolent Fund Announces  New Leadership

Since 1997, the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund has been and continues to provide financial relief in a confidential, respectful manner to individual theater practitioners and non-profit theater organizations of Greater Boston and the surrounding areas who are facing occurrences of a catastrophic nature including but not limited to extreme illness, devastating acts of nature, housing emergencies, vandalism, and theft, and who have limited or no resources with which to handle such events.

TCBF recognizes the essential value of artists and arts organizations to society, and treats all applicants with dignity, discretion, and compassion.

They will welcome Alex Lonati as the newest President and Julie Streeter as Vice President. Both are excellent leaders with skills and compassion that will lead us into the next phase of TCBF's history.

After many years of invaluable service, previous President and Vice President, Amy Spaletta and Robert Murphy respectively, both recently stepped down. The company remains grateful for their time and energy especially over this past, extremely difficult year. Amy and Bob were instrumental in ensuring that over $250,000.00 be granted to artists and art organizations in need through the COVID-19 crisis.

With Lonati and Streeter newly at the helm, the organization anticipates continuing and expanding upon this great work. When asked what inspired her to take on greater responsibility, Lonati responded, "This past year was really eye-opening in both good ways and bad. Our industry shut down in a way no one could have ever expected and so many people were experiencing such loss and hardship. But I was also so inspired to see the way our community rallied around one another. Working with the TCBF board gave me a really tangible way to give back and to help the community about whom I care so deeply. So when the opportunity arose to take on a leadership role, I jumped at the chance."

To apply or donate go to tcbf.org.