The LOUNGE Provides A Forum For Poets & Musicians Of All Ages

The LOUNGE is a bi-monthly program by the Cape Cod NAACP Youth Committee, Oversoul Theatre Collective, and the Zion Union Heritage Museum, presenting jazz, soul, and spoken-word -with an open mic for community people- on the second Saturday of October, December, February, April and June at the Zion Union Heritage Museum on North St in Hyannis. The LOUNGE is particularly seeking the participation of poets and musicians from local high schools and colleges. The LOUNGE features a house band comprised of local musicians and welcomes players to sit in with them.

Organized and hosted by NAACP Youth Committee Chair and Grammy nominated Hip-Hop artist, The ZYG 808, The LOUNGE is a reflection of the 1980's to the early 2000s when Hyannis was home to such venues as The Prodigal Son, Spiritus Pizza, and Richard's Gallery, as well as the Cape Cod Poetry Theatre, where spoken-word poetry, jazz and drumming flowed on a daily basis. "My father was an active part of that scene," explains ZYG 808, "I remember as a kid going with him to poetry readings, but wasn't really into it at the time." Obviously, a love of poetry eventually kicked in, leading to ZYG writing poems and songs on a daily basis.

The ZYG 808 -who is a junior and honor student at Mashpee High School- is reaching out to school districts and organizations, inviting poets of all ages to participate in the open mic feature of the program. "Non - competitive spoken-word needs to make a comeback. People have things to say that other want to hear and can probably relate to. We are hoping the lounge can be the type of place that encourages and supports this type of expression."

The LOUNGE will take place on October 12th at 2pm at the Zion Union Heritage Museum, 276 North St, Hyannis, MA and is free and open to the public with a free will donation requested. For more information, contact songkeepersltd@gmail.comor visit http://facebook.com/oversoulthearecollective





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You