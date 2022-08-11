The Dance Complex Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Dance Happens Here

The Dance Complex, the center-point for Greater Boston's dance and movement community, celebrates its 30th Anniversary with Dance Happens Here: 2022 Sunday September 18, a free day-long street party outside its home in Cambridge's vibrant Central Square.

Selected streets in Central Square will be closed to traffic from 2-9pm as music, movement, food, culture, and business all come together in celebration. This free afternoon will include dance lessons by Dance Complex Teaching Artists in styles ranging from Samba to Swing, flash performances by area dance troupes, music from a rooftop DJ, and food trucks for those who work up an appetite.

The Dance Complex in collaboration with Central Square Theater, the oldest female-led theater organization in Greater Boston, will launch a new project called Community/RITUALS. This two year project is focused on the expression of Carribean (Haitan/Latiné) cultural rituals through combining music, dance, and theatrical storytelling. Central Square Theater will be hosting Story Gathering alongside Dance Happens Here: 2022 The local Haitian and Latiné communities are welcomed and encouraged to share their stories through "listening booths'' inspired by StoryCorps, large scale boards for written and visual storytelling as well as other opportunities for engagement. Community/RITUALS is funded, in part, by The Wagner Foundation.

Mass. Ave between Pearl and Brookline Streets will close to traffic at 5pm as the party expands to The Dance Complex's front door. The public will be"dancing in the street," along with live performances by movement companies and percussion groups as Dance Happens Here: 2022 builds to a crescendo.

As sunset arrives in Central Square, the façade of 536 Mass. Ave will be illuminated by a window installation created with MASARY of large scale photographs depicting stories of intergenerational/cross cultural dance.

Additional events, activities and collaborators for Dance Happens Here: 2022 will be announced at a later date.

The Dance Complex, celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, is the central hub of dance- locally, with connections to the New England region and in dialogue with the inter/national dance field. Its base of operations, an 1884-circa Odd Fellow's Hall in the heart of Central Square, Cambridge, is a home to a diverse range of movers and dancers. This unique arts center hosts professional, pre-professional, and recreational movers. Those who dance, teach, and create within our studios receive valued space in a supportive environment for affordable rental rates.

Central Square is one of the Commonwealth's designated Cultural Districts, and The Dance Complex celebrates its 30 Anniversary with the support of Central Square Business Improvement District, The City of Cambridge, Cambridge Arts and its neighbors.

The Dance Complex receives support from The Barr/Klarman Artis Initiative, The Barr Foundation, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Cambridge Community Foundation, The Boston Foundation, Cambridge Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, Mass Development, Cambridge Redevelopment Authority, and others.

Dance Happens Here: 2022 presented by The Dance Complex Sunday September 18,2022 2pm-9pm in Central Square Cambridge. For more information visit dancecomplex.org