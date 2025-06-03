The 42nd Annual Elliot Norton Awards Winner Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Awards were presented tonight in over two dozen categories of outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and productions, and 5 awards for visiting productions by the Boston Theater Critics Association at The 42nd Annual Elliot Norton Awards ceremony held at The Huntington Theatre in Boston.

This year’s recipient of The 2025 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Kathy St. George, an acclaimed actress based in Boston, whose work has been seen in Boston, New York, nationally, and throughout New England. Special Citations were awarded to the historic Boch Center Wang Theatre in honor of its 100th Anniversary, Apollinaire Theatre Company in honor of its 30th Anniversary, Greater Boston Stage Company in honor of its 25th Anniversary, and Shit-Faced Shakespeare in honor of its 10th Anniversary. The 2025 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award was presented to Rehearsal for Life— and their flagship programs Urban Improv and the Freelance Players — which supports students’ social-emotional growth through transformative performing arts programming that sparks joy, emphasizes community, and encourages creative expression. For a full list of awardees and nominees, visit ElliotNortonawards.com

The Elliot Norton Awards are presented annually by the Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jules Becker, Jared Bowen, Christopher Ehlers, Joyce Kulhawik, Charles Munitz, R. Scott Reedy, Jacquinn Sinclair, Bob Verini, and Lynne Weiss; new member as of 4/1/25, Shelley Sackett).

The Elliot Norton Awards are named for the eminent Boston theater critic Elliot Norton, who remained an active supporter of drama, both locally and nationally, until his death in 2003 at the age of 100. The greater Boston theater community carries on that legacy, proud of its relentless commitment to the arts, more crucial now in the public forum than ever before.

Special and honored guests at the awards in past years comprise a Who’s Who of distinguished artists whose work has appeared on Boston’s stages, including: Al Pacino, Chita Rivera, Olympia Dukakis, Faye Dunaway, August Wilson, Melinda Lopez, Randy Rainbow, Cherry Jones, Lea DeLaria, Tommy Tune, Edward Albee, Brian Dennehy, Julie Harris, Sir Ian McKellen, Lynn Redgrave, and Jason Robards Jr.

This year’s recipient of The Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Kathy St. George. Acting professionally since 1981, she made her Broadway debut in “Fiddler on the Roof” at Lincoln Center. She later played two roles in the Tony-Award winning 1990 revival of “Fiddler” at the Gershwin Theatre directed by the legendary Jerome Robbins. Kathy made her Off-Broadway debut in “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” at The Westside Theatre. A veteran of five national tours, she has performed across the US, Canada, Russia, and Japan. But Kathy was born in a trunk in Stoneham, MA and is a Boston girl at heart, so she returned to New England to make it her artistic home. Last season alone she appeared in “A Man of No Importance” at SpeakEasy Stage, “A Christmas Carol” at the Majestic Theatre with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, “Urinetown” at Lyric Stage Boston, “Fiddler on the Roof ” (again, oy vey!) at North Shore Music Theatre, and in concert with the Firebird Pops at Greater Boston Stage Company.

Kathy has also performed at the Charles Playhouse, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, Wilbur Theatre, Shubert Theatre, Gloucester Stage Company, New Repertory Theatre, Hanover Theatre, Publick Theatre, Reagle Music Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Barter Theatre, Actors' Playhouse, Riverside Theatre, Rochester Opera House, and the late great Stuart Street Playhouse and Copley Theatres. She has performed in over a dozen musicals and cabaret shows at her favorite winter destination, the Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, FL. Her many cherished performing memories include “Peter Pan,” “Pippin,” "Once,” "Follies," “The Full Monty,” “Ruthless!,” “Showboat,” “Violet,” "Gypsy,” and her own one-person show “Dear Miss Garland.” Kathy received an Elliot Norton Award for her performance in “The Divine Sister,” and IRNE Awards for “Das Barbecu," "Holidaze" and “And Now Ladies and Gentlemen, Miss Judy Garland." Member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA. A former second-grade teacher, she holds a B.S. and M.Ed. in Education from Salem State University. Kathy is proud and grateful to be a member of our extraordinary theatre community.

Boston Theater Critics Association 42nd Annual Elliot Norton Awards

2025 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence

Kathy St. George

Special Citations

The Boch Center Wang Theatre in honor of its 100th Anniversary

Apollinaire Theatre Company in honor of its 30th Anniversary

Greater Boston Stage Company in honor of its 25th Anniversary

Shit-Faced Shakespeare in honor of its 10th Anniversary

2025 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award

Rehearsal for Life— and their flagship programs Urban Improv and the Freelance Players — which supports students’ social-emotional growth through transformative performing arts programming that sparks joy, emphasizes community, and encourages creative expression.

Visiting Awardees

Outstanding Visiting Play

“Life & Times of Michael K,” A Baxter Theatre Centre and Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus Production, presented by ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Visiting Musical

“Parade,” presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre

Outstanding Visiting Lead Performance in a Musical

Kristin Chenoweth, “The Queen of Versailles,” presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre

Outstanding Visiting Featured Performance in a Musical

Melissa Manchester, “Funny Girl,” presented by Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Visiting Solo Performance

Gordon Clapp, “Robert Frost: This Verse Business,” presented by Spring Pool Arts

Awardees

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Large

Joshua Olumide, “Sojourners,” The Huntington

Outstanding Lighting Design, Large

Alan C. Edwards, “Gatsby,” American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Music Direction

Jenny Tsai, “A Little Night Music,” Sullivan Rep

Outstanding Scenic Design, Large

Mimi Lien, “Gatsby,” American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Small

Brooks Reeves, “Tartuffe,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston

Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small

Jon Savage, “The Piano Lesson,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Choreography

Ayodele Casel, “Diary of a Tap Dancer,” American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small

Jeff Adelberg, “The Dybbuk,” Arlekin

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Midsize

Anthony T Goss, “The Piano Lesson,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Costume Design, Large

Rachel Padula-Shufelt, “The Winter’s Tale,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small

Gage Baker and Peter DiMaggio, “The SpongeBob Musical,” Wheelock Family Theatre

Outstanding Solo Performance

Jenece Upton, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Outstanding New Script—in memory of Athol Fugard

Mfoniso Udofia, “The Grove,” The Huntington

Outstanding Sound Design, Large

Lucas Clopton and Aubrey Dube, “Toni Stone,” The Huntington

Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize/ Small

Seth Bodie, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Lyric Stage Boston

Chloe Moore, “The SpongeBob Musical,” Wheelock Family Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Small

Patrick O’Konis, “Touching the Void,” Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Midsize

Omar Robinson, “The Piano Lesson,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Large—in memory of James Earl Jones

Abigail C. Onwunali, “The Grove,” The Huntington

Outstanding Director, Large

Kevin P. Hill, “Titanic,” North Shore Music Theatre

Outstanding Director, Small

Danielle Jacques, “Touching the Void,” Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding Director, Midsize

Armando Rivera, “The Hombres,” Gloucester Stage and Teatro Chelsea

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Cortlandt Barrett, “Next to Normal,” Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Sherée Marcelle, “Next to Normal,” Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Play, Large

“Leopoldstadt,” The Huntington in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding Play, Small—In memory of Ron Ritchell

“The Dybbuk,” Arlekin

Outstanding Play, Midsize

“The Hombres,” Gloucester Stage and Teatro Chelsea

Outstanding Musical—In memory of William Finn

“Next to Normal,” Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Ensemble

“Titanic,” North Shore Music Theatre

