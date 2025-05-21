Tanglewood Reveals Titles for 2025 Season Including THE GOONIES In Concert and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has announced new programming for its 2025 season, including a live performance of The Goonies in Concert by the Boston Pops, a new wine and food festival, and a range of community-focused events. Tickets for all newly announced events go on sale Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at tanglewood.org.

The Goonies in Concert

Friday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Koussevitzky Music Shed

To mark the 40th anniversary of the beloved film The Goonies, the Boston Pops will perform Dave Grusin’s original score live to a full screening of the movie. Directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg, the 1985 adventure comedy follows a group of misfits as they search for hidden treasure.

Tasting Notes: The Tanglewood Wine & Food Festival

Saturday, August 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. – Highwood Manor House Lawn

This new event features wine tastings curated by Dare Bottleshop & Provisions and small plates from top Berkshire-area restaurants. A ticket also includes lawn access to the BSO’s Open Rehearsal at 10:30 a.m., led by Dima Slobodeniouk and featuring pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

Berkshire Day

Sunday, July 13 at 2:30 p.m. – Koussevitzky Music Shed

Residents and property owners of Berkshire County are invited to attend this free matinee concert featuring conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen and violinist Pekka Kuusisto. The program includes works by Sibelius and Gabriella Smith. Tickets available in person beginning Monday, July 7 at 12 p.m. at the Main Gate Box Office with proof of residency.

TLI–Audubon Tours

Wednesdays, July 2 through August 20 at 10 a.m.

In partnership with Mass Audubon, these weekly guided walks explore the natural beauty and tree species on Tanglewood’s grounds. The tours offer a unique combination of ecology and music, set against live Wednesday morning rehearsals. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children under 18.

Common Ground Festival

Saturday, August 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. – Bosquet Mountain, Pittsfield

This free community celebration, co-presented with Mill Town Foundation, features performances by BSO musicians, outdoor activities, and an instrument playground for children and families.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all newly announced events go on sale Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. through the official Tanglewood website, tanglewood.org, by phone at 888-266-1200, or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office.

More on the 2025 Season

Additional summer programming includes concerts by Jon Batiste, John Legend, the Boston Pops, and the world premiere of John Williams’ Piano Concerto. For a complete season overview and further updates, visit tanglewood.org.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5% Vote Now!