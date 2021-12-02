TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour is Coming to the Citizens Bank Opera House

Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel comes to Boston as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. Emmy Award winning icon Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of "Atticus Finch."

Additional casting will be announced at a later time. The Boston premiere engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird will run April 5-17, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House as part of the Lexus Broadway in Boston Season."

Tickets for the upcoming production are on sale and can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com.

Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available - please visit: https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-bank-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history and has broken its own box office record for highest weekly gross eight times over at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at The World's Most Famous Arena, New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students. This event marked the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The Broadway production resumed performances on October 5, 2021, at the Shubert Theatre starring Jeff Daniels and Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger. A production will begin performances in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The National Tour is produced by Barry Diller and NETworks Presentations.

For more information, please visit BroadwayInBoston.com or www.ToKillAMockingbirdBway.com

PERFORMANCES ARE:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm

Note: Wednesday, April 6 at 7pm

Fridays at 8:00pm

Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm

TICKET PRICES:

Starting at $44.50

