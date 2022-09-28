Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Comes to the Cotuit Center

The show will run on the Main Stage on October 20-23.

Sep. 28, 2022  
For four nights only, Cotuit Center for the Arts will present The World Goes 'Round, a musical revue showcasing the songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb. The show will run on the Main Stage on October 20-23, with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday's performances at 7:30pm and Sunday's performance at 2:00pm.

Now, more than ever, the title of this show evokes special meaning. As the challenges of life in the decade of 2020 seem to come at us with alarming regularity, we invite you to escape into a world of musical beauty with some of the Cape's most talented musical theater performers as they celebrate the music of Kander and Ebb with a four-night special event to benefit Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this title is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. Our cast members find themselves careening through the world of love, babies and coffee. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret," and "New York, New York," seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre.

The cast of The World Goes 'Round features Kathleen Larson Day, Sara Bleything, Lynne Johnson, Holly Hansen, Rebecca Riley, Beau Jackett, Zack Johnson, and Madison Mayer. Live accompaniment will be provided by Misao Koyama on piano, Chris Santos on percussion, and Moises Carrasco on bass. Directed by Donna Wresinski, the production also features musical direction by Pam Wannie, choreography by Teri Shea, stage management by Mike McGarty, props by Bonnie Corliss, and lighting design by Greg Hamm.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.


