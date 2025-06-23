THE UNDERSTUDY by Theresa Rebeck Comes to Hub Theatre Company of Boston This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hub Theatre Company of Boston will launch its 12th season with The Understudy by Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck. Directed by five-time Elliot Norton Award winner Paula Plum, the production will run July 19 through August 2, 2025 at Club Café, 209 Columbus Avenue in Boston's Back Bay. Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can, in keeping with Hub’s mission to make theatre accessible to all. Audience members also receive 20% off their total food bill at Club Café. Donations of new and gently used children's books will be collected at each performance for local charities.

From the creator of Smash, The Understudy is a sharply satirical backstage comedy exploring the chaos, egos, and unexpected camaraderie behind the scenes of a Kafka Broadway debut. When Harry, an anxious understudy, joins a frazzled stage manager and a temperamental Hollywood star for rehearsal, it quickly spirals into hilarious mayhem—complete with missing props, technical meltdowns, and a stoned crew gone rogue.

The production stars Lauren Elias (Elliot Norton and IRNE Award nominee), Cristhian Mancinas-García (Elliot Norton and IRNE Award nominee), and Kevin Paquette in a fast-paced farce perfect for theatre lovers—and skeptics alike.

Theresa Rebeck is a prolific writer for stage and screen, known for Broadway works including Bernhardt/Hamlet, Seminar, I Need That, and Mauritius, as well as television series Smash and NYPD Blue. Her film credits include Trouble and 355. Rebeck is the recipient of multiple awards including the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award and a Lilly Award, and serves on the board of The Dramatists Guild.

Hub Theatre Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to present socially relevant and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. A professional non-Equity company, Hub is dedicated to breaking down barriers between audiences and the arts through its Pay-What-You-Can ticketing model.

For tickets and more information, visit www.hubtheatreboston.org.

