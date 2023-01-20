THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup

The Town and The City Festival has announced the full lineup for the two-day music and arts festival set to take place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th in event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown Lowell, Massachusetts. Celebrating the adventurous spirit of renowned Lowell native author Jack Kerouac, the Fourth Annual edition of The Town and The City Festival features an eclectic line-up of artists that would make Kerouac proud, featuring Buffalo Tom, Dalton and the Sheriffs, Rhett Miller, John Doe Folk Trio, Ted Leo, Peter Mulvey & Sista Strings, Alisa Amador, Pile, Vapors of Morphine and MUCH more. Two-Day Passes are on sale now at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com

"The Town and The City Festival 's first 2 years were met with great enthusiasm from music fans, performers, the venues and the community" " said festival producer, Chris Porter, a Lowell native. "After the pandemic forced a hiatus for a couple of years, 2022's event was a resounding demonstration that this Festival stands alongside the other signature music events in the area like the Lowell Folk Festival and the Lowell Summer Music Series. It's a wonderful way to showcase performers from the area and beyond to Festival-goers and place a spotlight on what downtown Lowell has to offer.

Additional acts announced for the Festival include Ali McGuirk, Kaia Kater, Corner House, Jen Kearney, former O Positive front man Dave Herlihy, Robin Lane, Nora Brown (w/Stephanie Coleman), Laney Jones, Senseless Optimism, Kevin Stevenson, Pinto Loco, Justine & the Unclean, oldsoul, Tiffy, Roser, Keyboard Dog, Rusty Mullet, Dyer Holiday, Potholder, BullPup, Squires of Soul, Girl With a Hawk, Justin Arena, Class President, One Stays, StrangeColorSky, Girl Scout Cookies, Solo Artist, Chi Tashi, Cropze, Fee the Evolutionist, Arthur Terembula, Defining Moments: Stories and Poems of Transformation, Derek Johnson,

J Faith, DJ Myth, Cornerhouse, Free Soil Arts Collective, and the Cambodian American Literary Arts Association. More performers will be announced in February.

In addition, The Town and The City Festival will host a special edition of EARFULL, the popular performance series featuring writers and musicians doing their respective things in an intimate setting. Writers read from their new books, or works-in-progress , or right from their crumpled up notes. Musicians have ranged from harpists to sitarists, from solo songwriters to full-on rock bands.

The Town and The City Festival will also be collaborating with Points of Light, a spring celebration of unity and renewal that brings together food, music and traditions of Lowell's diverse cultures. The centerpiece of the night is a special ceremony in which participants personalize water lanterns that will be released onto the Western Canal, creating hundreds of floating points of light. The Town and The City will present a performance on the Points of Light Stage with Jen Kearney.

Produced by Porter Productions with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council, The Town And The City Festival features both locally-based and national touring acts.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at venues across Downtown Lowell. Weekend Passes are currently on sale; individual day passes and show tickets will go on-sale in early 2023. For tickets and info visit www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.

ABOUT PORTER PRODUCTIONS:

Chris Porter has over 30 years of experience in the concert industry. Over 20 years of that experience has been focused on programming and producing festivals and special events. Some notable events include Bumbershoot (Seattle, WA), the LoDo Music Festival (Denver, CO), and The Nines Festival (Ft. Devens, MA).. After working on Bumbershoot for 18 years, in 2015 Porter fully focused on his own company, Porter Productions, which provides talent buying, booking management, consulting, and production coordination for various events and venues in the United States. Porter currently oversees the booking at a number of festival projects including Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (San Francisco, CA), Sweetwater Music Hall (Mill Valley, CA), the South Lake Union Block Party (Seattle, WA) and The Town and The City Festival (Lowell, MA).

Porter is also the President of the Board of The Jack Kerouac Foundation whose first initiative is to pursue funding for the establishment of a Jack Kerouac Museum and Performance Center in the magnificent former St. Jean Baptiste Church. Completed in 1896 to serve Lowell's once-teeming Little Canada neighborhood, the church was the heart of the neighborhood, as well as the city's French-Canadian population. It was also the site of Jack's funeral Mass in 1969.