THE SOUND INSIDE, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, THE INHERITANCE and More Announced for Speakeasy's 2021-2022 Season 

After a long 18-month intermission, SpeakEasy Stage Company will reopen its doors on Friday, September 24, 2021, for the start of its 31st Season.

To mark its return, the company has announced a bold line-up of Boston premieres that includes the riveting Broadway drama THE SOUND INSIDE; the raucous Off-Broadway comedy BLKS; a mesmerizing journey into addiction and identity, PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS; the beloved musical fable ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and the sweeping two-part epic THE INHERITANCE.

The schedule for SpeakEasy Stage Company's 2021-2022 Season will be:

THE SOUND INSIDE - by Adam Rapp / Sept. 24 - Oct. 16, 2021

BLKS - by Aziza Barnes / Oct. 29 - Nov. 20, 2021

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - by Duncan MacMillan / January 7 - February 5, 2022

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Book & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty Based Upon the Novel, "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy / March 11 - April 16, 20221

THE INHERITANCE - by Matthew Lopez / A Two-Part Play / April 22 - June 11, 2022

"We are thrilled to be back" said SpeakEasy Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault. "After a year and a half of Zoom calls and social distancing, the importance of human connection and the healing power of the arts have never been clearer."

"At the same time," Daigneault added, "I want to affirm that the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is and will remain our primary concern for as long as the Covid-19 pandemic is a concern. We promise to keep our community informed every step of the way to ensure their safe return to our theatre, and will continuously amend our protocols to fit the latest guidance from government and health officials."

For more information on SpeakEasy's 2021-2022 Season or to subscribe, the public go online to www.SpeakEasyStage.com or call Boston Theatre Scene Ticketing Services at 617-933-8600. Open noon-4PM, Monday through Friday.