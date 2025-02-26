THE GREAT GATSBY, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and More Set for 25/26 Broadway In Boston Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025/2026 Broadway In Boston Season at the Citizens Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre has been revealed! Included in the seven show Season Subscription are MRS. DOUBTFIRE, SUFFS, THE OUTSIDERS, SOME LIKE IT HOT, THE GREAT GATSBY, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Additional show options are available to add to any Season Subscription and include HAMILTON, KINKY BOOTS, LES MISÉRABLES, and MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Seven show Season Subscription packages are currently on sale through Broadway In Boston. Please see more details below. All public on sales to be announced at-a-later time.

“We are incredibly excited about the upcoming season that will include an extraordinary array of Broadway,” said Tivon Marcus, Vice President of Broadway in Boston. “There’s something for everyone - new and Tony Award winning best musicals, touching classics, hilarious comedies, cherished and nostalgic favorites, and a touch of Disney magic are on the way. We look forward to audiences coming together from across New England to experience the best of Broadway.”

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Emerson Colonial Theatre

September 9 – 21, 2025

Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

HAMILTON

Citizens Opera House

September 23 – November 2, 2025

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Citizens Opera House

January 6 – 18, 2026

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing. Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience, and the power of music. Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain. THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Citizens Opera House

January 28 – February 8, 2026

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

KINKY BOOTS

Citizens Opera House

February 17 – 22, 2026

Everybody say "Yeah" and let the Tony-winning hit lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

SUFFS

Emerson Colonial Theatre

March 17 – 29, 2026

BEHIND EVERY POWERFUL WOMAN... ARE MORE POWERFUL WOMEN. Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

THE OUTSIDERS

Citizens Opera House

March 31 – April 12, 2026

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS. Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by ADAM RAPP with JUSTIN LEVINE, music and lyrics by JAMESTOWN REVIVAL (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and JUSTIN LEVINE, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by JUSTIN LEVINE, choreography by RICK KUPERMAN & JEFF KUPERMAN, and direction by Tony Award winner DANYA TAYMOR. Entertainment Weekly says, "It has the power to inspire an entire generation." In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging...and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Citizens Opera House

April 14 – May 2, 2026

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

LES MISÉRABLES

Citizens Opera House

June 9 – 21, 2026

STILL THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL. Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, makes a triumphant return to Boston. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

THE GREAT GATSBY

Citizens Opera House

July 7 – 19, 2026

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage. Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Citizens Opera House

July 28 – August 2, 2026

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.

