Springfield Chamber Players' LAST NIGHT'S FUN Brings Celtic Music To 52 Sumner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Springfield Chamber Players will present Last Night's Fun, a Celtic trio bringing music of the Emerald Isle to 52 Sumner on Saturday, March 22, at 8PM. Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Chamber Players flutist and piccolo player Ellen Redman is part of Last Night's Fun, who performs frequently in concert halls and pubs throughout the region. She'll perform Irish flute, tin whistles, concertina, and vocals for this performance. She's joined by David Clopp on Irish Bouzouki and vocals; and Seán Burke on mandolin, Irish bouzouki and vocals.

According to Redman, who most recently performed with the Springfield Chamber Players in Johnny Appleseed and the Boston Wonder, “Last Night's Fun is the first non-classical trio to play under the Springfield Chamber Players' auspices. As a member of the SCP and SSO, I'm proud to showcase the versatility of our musicians – I, being one of them, can play both classical and world music. Last Night's Fun will perform some classical Irish tunes and some of our own contemporary songs. We're pleased to transform 52 Sumner into a neighborhood Dublin pub.”

David Clopp, Irish Bouzouki and vocals, grew up in a house full of music and discovered a passion for traditional Celtic music in his early teens. As a result of 34 years in the Navy and traveling the world, he learned to love the various forms of folk music he encountered all over the globe. Upon retiring and moving to Western Massachusetts, David started participating in weekly Irish sessions and honing his skills. But it was discovering the grounding drone and percussiveness of the bouzouki that took his passion to a new level. Influenced by players such as John Doyle, Eamon O'Leary, Donal Lunny, and Steve Cooney, David brings rhythm and drive to sessions throughout New England, and as a member of both Banish Misfortune and Last Night's Fun.

Seán Burke, mandolin, Irish bouzouki and vocals, was born in Belmullet, County Mayo, Ireland. He immigrated to America with his family when he was a child and joined other relations in the Holyoke area. Seán was surrounded by the stories and music of the land he left behind and his strong affection and connection to Ireland remains. He has made regular trips back to his hometown, where he maintains a close relationship with family and friends, and always with his mandolin in hand. Seán has been involved in the traditional Irish music scene for over 45 years and is a longtime regular at local trad sessions. An original member of the groups Spancil Hill and Banish Misfortune, and now Last Night's Fun, Seán is never at a loss for a heartfelt song or two.

Ellen Redman, Irish flute, tin whistles, concertina, and vocals, is both a classically trained flutist and accomplished traditional Irish flutist and whistle player. Inspired by the flute playing of Kevin Crawford and by the encouragement from Boston fiddlers Larry Reynolds and Seamus Connolly, she found a new direction and passion in her musical life – and in 2006 and 2007, she qualified for the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil. Ellen is an instructor of classical and Irish flute at Smith College and teaches Irish flute and whistle at the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music. She is a flutist with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, co-hosts a weekly session at the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England, and guest-hosts sessions around New England. She is also the director of The Wailing Banshees, a traditional Irish group she formed at Smith College, and frequently appears in and around the region with the band Banish Misfortune and her newly formed trio Last Night's Fun.



Tickets are available in advance through Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available at the door at 6PM on the evening of the performance, subject to availability. (Cash or checks only at the door). Tickets purchased in advance are less expensive than door sales. The venue opens at 7PM, with refreshments available. Street parking is available, as well as parking in the lot behind the old Friendly's.

Comments