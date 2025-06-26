Springfield Chamber Players Clarinet Quintet To Perform At The Sevenars Summer Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Springfield Chamber Players Clarinet Quintet will perform at the Sevenars Summer Concerts on Sunday, July 27, at 4PM. The Clarinet Quintet features clarinetist Christopher Cullen, violinists Masako Yanagita and Miho Matsuno, violist Yuko Naito-Gotay, and cellist Melissa Westgate. This performance will be dedicated to Mark G. Auerbach, who was the Director of PR and Marketing for the Springfield Chamber Players since the organization's founding.

The Clarinet Quintet's program for Sevenars encompasses programmatic music and popular music by contemporary composers. It will feature a work by Oscar-winner Bernard Herrmann, who wrote music for Alfred Hitchcock's films.

The Clarinet Quintet had its premiere in March of 2024 at the First Church of Christ in Longmeadow, and has since performed in Springfield and Westfield.

THE PLAYERS

Christopher Cullen, clarinetist, appears frequently with the New Jersey Symphony, the American Symphony Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and the Harrisburg Symphony. He is principal clarinet of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and was formerly principal clarinetist with the New York City Opera National Company, the Berkshire Opera Orchestra, and acting principal with the Mississippi Symphony. Other appearances include the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and the American Ballet Theatre. Mr. Cullen was a member of the orchestra for Lincoln Center's production of The King and I, and has performed on many other Broadway productions over the past fifteen years. He holds Master's degrees from the New England Conservatory and Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. Mr. Cullen resides in New Jersey with his wife Lisa and their two daughters.

Masako Yanagita, violinist, has been Concertmaster of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for over 40 years. Winner of top honors in international competitions, including the Paganini (Genoa), the Carl Flesch (London), and the Munich International, Ms. Yanagita has performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. She has been a member, as well as a guest performer, of numerous chamber music groups. Ms. Yanagita began her violin studies in Japan, and came to the United States on Fulbright and J.D Rockefeller III grants to study with William Kroll at the Mannes College of Music. Currently, she serves as Concertmaster of the Queens (NY) Symphony Orchestra, Co-Music Director of the Mohawk Trail Concerts, and a faculty member at Greenwood Music Camp and Chamber Music Conference (formally at Bennington). Ms. Yanagita resides in both New York City and Charlemont, MA.

Miho Matsuno, violinist, has been a member of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra since 1992, and has performed extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad. She has performed at major concert venues in and around New York City, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Hall, Town Hall, Radio City Music Hall, and Broadway theaters. Ms. Matsuno was a violin instructor and chamber music coach for 20 years at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City. Ms. Matsuno received her Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from the Juilliard School under the tutelage of Christine Dethier and Joseph Fuchs. She also attended Mount Holyoke College with a focus on English Literature. A native of Yokohama, Japan, Ms. Matsuno resides in the Riverdale section of New York City.

Yuko Naito-Gotay, violist, a native of Tokyo, Japan, emigrated to the United States in 1989 to study with legendary violinist Aaron Rosand at The Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. She has been a member of the first violin section of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra since 2004, and has appeared over the years with the New York City Opera Orchestra, Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, American Composers Orchestra, New York Pops, Westchester Philharmonic, and St.Louis Symphony Orchestra. Yuko has also performed in various Broadway productions, including War Paint, Anastasia, Soft Power, West Side Story, Paradise Square, Only Gold, How To Dance In Ohio, and Sunset Boulevard. She's a frequent substitute player at Hamilton and Moulin Rouge.

Melissa Westgate, cellist, began her musical studies at the age of four in Philadelphia, PA. She received her Bachelor's degree from Hartt School of Music and her Master's degree from the Manhattan School of Music as a full scholarship student. She performed with the Springfield (MA) Symphony as Assistant Principal Cello, the Albany Symphony, the New Haven Symphony, the Ridgefield Symphony, and the Greenwich Symphony. She also performed with the American Symphony, Orchestra Lumos, and the Harlem Chamber Orchestra. She currently holds the lead cello chair in the Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen by Alicia Keys. Other Broadway and theatre credits include All In, New York, New York, How to Dance in Ohio, Mrs. Doubtﬁre, A Light in the Piazza, Pal Joey, Encores: The Tap Dance Kid at New York City Center, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and Radio City Spring Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. Melissa is also a composer of multi-genre music for cello and small ensemble. For details visit: www.melissawestgate.com

