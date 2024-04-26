Spotlight: WALNUT HILL'S SUMMER THEATER INTENSIVE at Walnut Hill School for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Walnut Hill's Summer Theater Intensive develops theatrical ability, skills, and knowledge through performance and classroom work for further study in school and college.

The program consists of three productions in four weeks (two plays and a musical). Each student is cast in one play and all are cast in the musical, with each show performed on consecutive evenings. Daily classes in acting, musical theater, and dance are an integral part of the program, and strike a balance between process and performance. Classes, rehearsals, and musical performances take place in the Keiter Center for the Performing Arts. This space includes a 350-seat proscenium theater and the 75-seat Riggi Black Box Theater. The program also has use of other large rehearsal and dance spaces. Play performances take place in Walnut Hill's Delbridge Center for the Arts, a multi-arts facility that houses a flexible performance space with seating for up to 170 and multiple dance studios.

Students live in dormitories, enjoying the use of our campus facilities and easy access to Boston. On the weekends, the residential staff organizes trips to the city's iconic landmarks, allowing the students to experience Boston's rich history. Past summer excursions have included Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Harvard Square, The Museum of Fine Arts, and, when possible, performances at professional theaters across the city.

After spending a summer studying at Walnut Hill, theater students leave with new friends, stronger performance skills, a heightened sense of accomplishment, and a confidence that applies to all facets of their lives.

Learn more and apply now: https://www.walnuthillarts.org/summer/theater