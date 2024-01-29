South Asian Showdown Competition Returns to the Strand Theatre

The 15th annual South Asian Showdown Competition will take place on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. South Asian Showdown will host 10 of the best Bollywood/Fusion teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the South Asian Showdown Champions! The last 14 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

Bollywood is a style of dance the incorporates dance moves/styles set to a storyline. Fusion is incorporating any dance style that helps to support the storyline. Together, these 2 styles create an explosive array of expression on stage that will have the audience dancing in their seats!

This show will be advertised nationally via television, newspaper, radio, in stores and the internet making it the largest south asian promoted event in the northeast!

Sponsors include Brookline Community Foundation, Mass Cultural Council, Chardikala TV, Shan-a-Punjab restaurant, and the Strand Theatre

South Asian Nation is an organization dedicated to cultural understanding and mentorship for youths through a common thread: south asian dance and programming. Bollywood/Fusion has taken on many definitions in the past decade, and is a strong part in many individual's lives for many different reasons. Our goal is to harness this positive energy to give back to the community and grow as individuals and as a larger group. South Asian Nation is a recognized 501(c3) corporation.