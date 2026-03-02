CROMA Space to Showcase Tap, Poetry, and Storytelling in March

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In March, CROMA Space will become a meeting point for dance, words, and rhythm, featuring three performances that provide Boston audiences with an intimate yet transformative experience through unique contemporary art proposals.

This month's lineup features tap dancer Ryan Casey; poets Linda Carney-Goodrich, U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo, and Magdalena Gómez; and composer J. Andrés Ballesteros.

The choreographer and tap dancer Ryan Casey will premiere Mother Tongue on March 14. This powerful work explores language as identity, sound, and movement, set to a soundtrack of multilingual female vocalists. Known for blending choreography, music, and cultural justice, Casey invites audiences to embrace rhythm as a universal language that transcends Anglocentric norms.

The following week, on March 21, J. Andrés Ballesteros presents the multidisciplinary piece Five Suns. Inspired by Mexican cosmogony, the work reimagines an ancient Aztec creation myth through live music and storytelling. Ballesteros guides audiences through a reflection on memory and Mesoamerican heritage, blending narrative and musical arrangements that spark dialogue around living ancestral traditions.

Closing the month on March 28, poets Linda Carney-Goodrich, U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo, and Magdalena Gómez unite for ROOT / RAÍZ / MIDZI / FRÉAMH. This collective spoken-word performance interweaves stories of identity, resilience, migration, and joy. Through multiple languages and cultural lineages, the artists cultivate a shared space of community, rhythm, and remembrance.

The Open Doors Residency, part of the CROMA Space season running through June, supports local artists in developing and presenting new work. In its first edition under the Arts Action Consortium, the residency fosters inclusive and accessible creative processes. Supported by the City of Boston, the consortium includes Arts & Business Council, Assets for Artists, Bloom Arts Strategy, Dunamis, Midday Movement Series, and Ágora Cultural Architects.