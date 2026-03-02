GENTLEMAN BRAWLERS Come to the Spire Center in April

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gentleman Brawlers will make their Plymouth, MA debut at The Spire Center for Performing Arts on Friday, April 3, 2026.

When Brooklyn collective Gentleman Brawlers performs, it’s more than a concert: it’s an electrifying experience. Led by creative duo Becca Fox and Matt Walsh, the band channels musical inspo Talking Heads with their distinct brand of Afrofunk and indie dance music. “If you can MOVE you can DANCE!” shouts an exuberant Fox from the stage — or from the dance floor, where she’s joined the crowd. Gentleman Brawlers loves to engage an audience, and the audience loves them right back. The BBC’s Tom Robinson hailed them as “a virtuoso live band, grooving together like a beautifully engineered machine.”

GB has two distinct incarnations — live and in studio — that elevate and inform each other. Through a sonic blend of disco-based horn lines, sticky highlife guitar, and polyrhythms from West Africa, Trinidad, and Brazil, GB’s live shows ignite a community-based, improvisational energy; in studio, the band will often reimagine their songs through an EDM lens. Whether the audience is on the dance floor or pressing play, Gentleman Brawlers always delivers an exhilarating, celebratory experience.

Acclaimed by the BBC’s Tom Robinson as “a virtuoso live band, grooving together like a beautifully engineered machine, GB has opened for Grammy artists Cimafunk, Los Amigos Invisibles & Fantastic Negrito at Brooklyn Bowl, Perelman Performing Arts Center, Pier 1/Summer on the Hudson, Burlington Discover Jazz Fest, Hudson River Museum, and The Public Theater’s Summer Block Party.