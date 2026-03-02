PROMETHEUS: THE CREATION OF BEETHOVEN’S EROICA SYMPHONY is Coming to the Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prometheus: The Creation of Beethoven's Eroica Symphony, an Arts Speak Lecture, will be presented on May 9, 2026, at 3:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center, Brewster.

Jan Swafford is an award-winning composer, writer, and musicologist whose works and writings have deeply shaped contemporary understanding of classical music.

Arts Speak is an educational series of lectures and performance lectures that celebrates the power of creativity through arts and music. Join us in person or tune in virtually to explore, learn, and connect on a wide variety of topics surrounding Arts and music with renowned experts. Presenters have included Dr. Samuel Adler, Susan Rogers, Michael Burritt, M. T. Anderson, and Ēriks Ešenvalds.

Free admission for all! Info: 508-240-2400 | artsempoweringlife.org