Shit-Faced Shakespeare Announces Blockbuster 2022-23 Season

After a smashingly successful three-show season at The Rockwell this past year, as well as a blockbuster one-off weekend at Improv Asylum, Shit-Faced Shakespeare has announced the line-up for its 2022-23 Season, marking its eighth year as the booziest members of the Boston theatre community.

Due to popular demand, the company will be bringing back it acclaimed production of Romeo & Juliet for the fall, running (or, more accurately stumbling) September 15 through November 19.

From February 9 through April 8, the company will be matching wits, crossing swords, and knocking back lagers with one of Shakespeare's best battles of the sexes: Much Ado About Nothing!

The company will close its mainstage season by putting the bloody back in Bloody Marys with a signature twist on Macbeth, from April 20 through June 24.

All performances in the mainstage season will take place at The Rockwell in Davis Square (255 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144).

Shit-Faced Shakespeare is an internationally renowned mega-hit that has performed on three continents, consumed tens of thousands of real alcoholic beverages, and entertained almost half a million audience members worldwide. Since arriving in Boston in 2015, Shit-Faced Shakespeare has performed sozzled renditions of six works in Shakespeare's canon, and shows no sign of stopping. With a high-falutin' cocktail of traditional Elizabethan theatre and balls-to-the-wall drunken shenanigans, audiences from London's West End to stages across America have fallen in love with this unique theatrical experience.

For tickets or more information, please contact Evan Turissini at EvanTurissini@gmail.com or visit www.Shit-FacedShakespeare.us.