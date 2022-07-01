Shakespeare and Company Announces Productions Performing From July to October

Shakespeare and Company has announced three new plays in the lineup from July until October. The mission of Shakespeare & Company is to deliver a sustainable, integrated, and vital program of Performance, Training, and Education for the audience, the artist, the Company, and the community. They embrace the classical ideals and visceral experience of Shakespeare's work: collaboration, commitment to language, physical prowess and the embodied voice.

HYMN

HYMN, by Lolita Chakrabarti, directed by Regge Life, and featuring "ranney" and Kevin Craig West, will be staged from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, August 28 at 3 p.m. in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre. Tickets range from $27 to $72 and are available at shakespeare.org.

Two men meet at a funeral. One knew the deceased; one did not. Benny is a loner with a wife and children, while Gil longs to fulfill his potential. They form a deep bond, but cracks appear as they begin to realize that true courage comes in different forms. This soulful new play, filled with music, asks what it takes to be a good father, brother, or son.

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

MEASURE FOR MEASURE written by William Shakespeare, directed by Alice Regan, and featuring Ariel Bock, Nehassaiu deGannes, Ally Farzetta, David Gow, Roy Hammond, Charls Segwick Hall, Vaughn Pole, and Indika Senanayake, will be staged from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, September 18 at 2 p.m and 7:30 p.m in the Tina Packer Playhouse. Tickets range $37 to $82 and are available at shakespeare.org.

When Angelo is abruptly appointed to rule over a chaotic and debauched city, he restores order with repressive laws and an iron fist over licentiousness. The object of his own twisted desire is a young nun, whom he puts in an unthinkable position. "To whom should I complain?" is all that young Isabella can utter when she finds herself the target of his abuse of power.

GOLDEN LEAF RAG TIME BLUES

Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues, written by Charles Smith, directed by Raz Golden, and featuring Glenn Barrett, Kevin G. Coleman, and Kristen Moriarity, will be staged from Friday, September 23 to Sunday October 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre. Tickets range from $27 to $72 and are available at shakespeare.org.

Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues, follows the story of a young African American boy and an aging vaudevillian thrown together in circumstances beyond their control, Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues explores their unusual connection, as discovered through stories and music - illustrating how our basic needs and human emotions cut across the barriers of race, religion, and age