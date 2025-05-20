Shakespeare & Company to Present New Devising Shakespeare Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare & Company is inviting actors, directors, physical theater artists, and Shakespeare lovers to take part in Devising Shakespeare: Creating New Work From Old Wit, a dynamic, weekend-long laboratory workshop led by Director of Training Sheila Bandyopadhyay from Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13, at the Shakespeare & Company campus in the Berkshires.

This hands-on workshop offers participants a concentrated opportunity to explore Shakespeare's language through movement, ensemble work, and theatrical creation. Drawing on her background as a seasoned theater devisor and former Head of the Dell'Arte International Physical Theatre Program, Bandyopadhyay will guide participants through techniques for deconstructing and reinventing Shakespearean text, transforming it into bold new work.

"A lot of theatre artists are interested in how to make something new from something classic," said Bandyopadhyay. "This workshop is a way to gain skills, explore new creative territory as well as use text as a springboard for physical image and action."

Participants will form a temporary ensemble to experiment with physical storytelling, textual analysis, and devised creation. The weekend will culminate in a casual showcase of works-in-progress, open to friends, family, and the public.

No prior devising experience is required, but an interest in physical performance is strongly recommended.

Workshop Schedule:

Friday, July 11 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 12 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 13 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuition is $375, with discounts available for artists of the Global Majority. Additional discounts are available for alumni (15%) and union members (10%). A limited number of on-campus housing spots are available at $75 per night, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Housing includes private bedrooms with shared kitchen, bathroom, and living spaces.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!