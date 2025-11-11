Shakespeare & Company to Present 2026 Northeast Regional Tour Of HAMLET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed and routes are being planned for Shakespeare & Company's Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare, hitting the road to present Hamlet, directed by Kevin G. Coleman, February 10 - May 1.

A story full of mystery, revenge, and tough choices about truth and loyalty, Hamlet follows its titular character as he learns that his uncle killed his father, the King, and now wears the crown.

Shakespeare & Company's production is an education tour that travels to schools, community centers, and performance venues across the region, as well as Shakespeare & Company's mainstage. The tour offers a fully produced show accompanied by post-show forums and various related workshops. It reaches more than 20,000 students, teachers, and audience members each year, and has been part of Shakespeare & Company's Education Program since 1982.

Coleman, who directs Hamlet and also serves as Shakespeare & Company's Director of Education, said bringing this play on the road takes it back to its roots - "performed up close, with energy, humor, and heart."

"It's a story that asks enormous questions about truth, justice, and what it means to act-and sharing those ideas with students and audiences across the region reminds us how alive and relevant Shakespeare remains," he said. "And that's our goal; to make Shakespeare immediate and accessible and to show students that these stories aren't dusty relics, but living, breathing conversations about being human."

This year, the tour travels from Massachusetts to Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, and New York.

In addition, the tour presents student matinees for local schools at the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company's campus in Lenox, Mass., as well as three public performances: two open-captioned performances on Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

A sensory-friendly performance will be held on Saturday, April 25, at 2:30 p.m., with a venue walk-through and introduction to the actors before the performance.

To book a stop on the Northeast Regional tour or learn more about attending a student matinee at Shakespeare & Company, email education@shakespeare.org or call 413.637.1199 ext. 172.