Shakespeare & Company to Close Out 2021 Season With THE CHAIRS

Shakespeare & Company's production of The Chairs - written by Eugène Ionesco and directed by James Warwick - will close out its 2021 season with final performances October 28 through 31.

In a house on an island, A VERY OLD couple pass their time collecting and inventorying chairs while sharing half-remembered stories. With brilliant eccentricity, Ionesco's 'tragic farce' combines a comic portrait of human folly with a magical experiment in theatrical possibilities.

Warwick has acted in or directed regional theater and touring productions in every state in the U.S., and has received BAFTA, Spotlight, Helen Hayes, Berkshire Eagle, and Ovation awards for his theater and television work. In 2018, he directed Mothers and Sons for Shakespeare & Company and received the Outstanding Director Award from Berkshire Theatre Critics Association.

This production of The Chairs features Barbara Sims as the Old Woman and Malcolm Ingram as the Old Man, with Hope Rose Kelly as Stage Manager and Jadzia "JJ" Devis as Assistant Stage Manager.

It will be performed at the Tina Packer Playhouse; audiences will be required to wear masks where required, socially distance, adhere to state public health recommendations, and abide by all rules outlined in the COVID-19 Code of Courtesy.

For more information on Shakespeare & Company, visit shakespeare.org; to purchase tickets, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1047357.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader