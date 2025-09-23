Shakespeare And Company to Hold Fall Weekend Intensive Workshops

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has revealed its 2025 line-up of fall weekend intensive workshops, including sessions in New York City, Los Angeles, and at the company's campus in Lenox, Mass.

Designed for professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods, as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect with the work, Shakespeare & Company's Weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work. Sheila Bandyopadhyay, director of the Center for Actor Training, explained that Weekend Intensives are a great way for people to attune themselves to their bodies, voices, and imaginative impulses in connection to text.

"Our weekend intensives are open to all who are curious about speaking Shakespeare. In addition to seasoned performers, directors, and educators, we often welcome people who love Shakespeare but are new to acting. It's a welcoming environment," she said.

Upcoming Weekend Intensives run October through December, including:

NYC Weekend Intensive Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5;

LA Weekend Intensive, Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19;

Lenox Weekend Intensive, Saturday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 9, and

A new Alumni Advanced Weekend Intensive, held in New York City, Friday, Dec. 5, through Sunday,Dec. 7

Actors who have completed the Center for Actor Training's January Month-long Intensive, Summer Shakespeare Intensive (formerly the Summer Training Institute), or Conservatory programs are eligible for a 15% alumni discount on Weekend Intensive tuition. Members of acting unions and of theShakespeare Theatre Association (STA) are eligible for a 10% discount on tuition. A student discount($325) is applicable for those currently enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student, and BIPOC discounts ($325) are available for those who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. These discounts may not be combined.

The Lenox Weekend Intensive has single-occupancy dorm-style housing available on the Shakespeare &Company campus for $50 per night. Housing includes a shared kitchen and bathroom; linens are provided.