Send Children To Camp At Catch The Fever With Fabrizio And The Fever

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) presents Catch the Fever: An Evening with Fabrizio and the Fever at The Colonial Theatre on Friday, May 17 at 7pm. All proceeds go towards sending children to BTG PLAYS! summer camp through the Richie duPont Scholarship Fund. There will be a special guest performance by Carl Wockner.

The Richie duPont Scholarship Fund was established in 2005 in memory of a talented young actor who performed in two of BTG's Main Stage productions. This fund provides summer camp scholarships, so children can pursue their dreams of being on stage.

Since its inception, The Richie duPont Award has been given to 139 children, allowing them the opportunity to attend BTG PLAYS! summer camps on scholarship. Summer camps are one-week sessions offered during the summer vacation months. Students work together to prepare and perform a classic fairy tale, creating basic props and costume pieces in addition to rehearsing. The final performance is followed by a student-led question and answer session.

Fabrizio and the Fever is an alternative-rock entity formed in 2013 by Berkshire native singer, award-winning songwriter and entrepreneur, Michael Fabrizio. The band, dubbed "genre-gypsies," pulls from a plethora of inspirations including classical, country, rock, Americana, folk-rock, as well as pop and hip-hop music. The band regularly consists of Warner Brothers sound engineer Mark Lonsway (acoustic guitar), well-known shredder Matt Zehr (electric guitar), and longtime friend and time-keeper Steve Wolfe (drums). At Catch the Fever on May 17, Keith McGonigle will be drumming for the third consecutive year. Fabrizio and the Fever premiered in October 2013 with an opening slot for legendary super group Boston. Since then, Fabrizio and the Fever has opened for Robert Randolph, Sleeper Agent, Trigger Hippie, John Carter Cash, Craig Morgan, Jessica Andrews, Raelyn Nelson and others.

Fabrizio is the president of Nashville music company, Red Roots Music LLC, and is the founder of The Nashville Masquerade, Nashville's hottest musical showcase. For band information: www.fabrizioandthefever.com; for business information: www.redrootsmusic.org; Find Fabrizio on Instagram: @fabrizionfever and @redrootsmusic.

Australian singer/songwriter and guitarist, Carl Wockner was named the first Australian artist to win Top Honors at the International Acoustic Music Awards in 2015, and his album Crayon Days received an Independent Music Award-nomination for Best Adult Contemporary Album in 2016. It was following this success that Wockner relocated to Nashville, TN.

Tickets to the Catch the Fever: An Evening with Fabrizio and the Fever are $15 and $25. VIP tickets are $50, which includes premium seating, 6pm pre-show reception in the Garage with complimentary refreshments, Fabrizio and the Fever meet and greet and signed event poster. Contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. The Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-2pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





