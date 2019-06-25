Salem Witch Trial Play Debuts At Larcom Theatre In October

The original play "Saltonstall's Trial" an untold story of the infamous Salem witch trials will make its full-production debut at the historic Larcom Theatre in Beverly, Mass. over 10 performances October 17 to 27, 2019.

The new play tells the true, courageous story of Nathaniel Saltonstall who was appointed to the panel of judges trying dozens of witchcraft cases as fear and hysteria gripped the region. During his first trial, Saltonstall questions the legitimacy of the proceedings, then suddenly he is forced to choose between integrity and self-preservation. The truth will put his loved ones at risk, and himself on trial.

The original story is by New Hampshire author Michael Cormier and the play is cowritten by Cormier and director Myriam Cyr of Beverly, Mass.

Cyr, a Punctuate4 Productions founder, has extensive professional credits in theater, film and as an actress, director, and author. She starred opposite Al Pacino in his theatrical production of "Salome" and on film, she appeared as Ultra Violet in "I Shot Andy Warhol." Most recently, she performed in and directed "Moving Bodies" at the Theater for the New City Festival in New York City.

"Saltonstall's story is about recognizing our humanity in each other, especially women, who historically were treated as less than human," said Cyr. "The play has been in development for three years and after three sold out workshops, we are thrilled to bring the full production to The Larcom, just minutes from Gallows Hill in Salem. "

Leading the cast as Nathaniel Saltonstall, Benjamin Evett a winner of the Elliot Norton and multiple IRNE awards, is well-known for his work with The American Repertory Theatre, the Actor's Shakespeare Project, and the New Repertory Theatre.

"It is a rare opportunity to see a new work that captures a critical moment in local history with a story that is as relevant today as it was three centuries earlier," said Cormier.

The full-stage production of "Saltonstall Trials: The Salem witch trial's untold story" will have only 10 performances October 17, 18, 19, 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and October 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.50. Tickets are available at www.punctuate4.org.

The historic Larcom Theatre, in Beverly's central arts district just a short walk from the Beverly Depot train station, is a lovingly restored 560-seat venue built in 1912. Known for its spectacular acoustics, the Larcom boasts many original elegant features that add to the overall entertainment experience.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You