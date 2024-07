SIX to Return to Boston in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the four week engagement of SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are now on sale to the public. Performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre December 3 – December 29, 2024 as part of the 24/25 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season.



Tickets for SIX can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com or by calling (888) 616-0272 Monday through Friday 9:00am – 6:00pm or Saturday and Sunday 9:00am – 5:00pm. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Box Office, 106 Boylston Street, Boston, MA during business hours: Tuesday through Friday Noon – 6:00pm. Season Subscribers interested in tickets should call Broadway In Boston directly at (866) 523-7469. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at (617) 482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available – please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/emerson-colonial-theatre/#accessibility for more details.

The cast features Kristina Leopold as Catherine of Aragon, Cassie Silva as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Adriana Scalice as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Wesley Carpenter, Taylor Sage Evans, Carlina Parker and Amaya White. All casting is subject to change.



From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has surpassed 100 million streams.



SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.



Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society’s submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.



SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

