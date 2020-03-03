SCHITT'S CREEK Will Bring Their Farewell Tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in July

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced that critically acclaimed comedy Schitt's Creek will bring their Farewell Tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 8:00PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00AM.

Join Schitt's Creek cast members, including Eugene & Daniel Levy, for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider's look into the making of the series. Using clips, behind-the-scenes footage, stories from cast members, and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series Variety calls one of "the best TV shows of the year."

Schitt's Creek, co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt's Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The series features comedy legends and Emmy® Award-winning actors Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Chris Elliott, alongside breakout stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, and Emily Hampshire.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt's Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The series is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour

WHEN: Friday, July 10, 2020 at 8:00PM

WHERE: Boch Center Wang Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00AM

TICKETS: Tickets start at $59.00

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by phone at 800.982.ARTS and via Ticketmaster.





