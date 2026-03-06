Spotlight: THE FULL MONTY at Riverside Theatre Works

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Full Monty is hitting the Riverside Theatre Works stage for the VERY first time — and trust us, you don’t want to miss this! If you’re new to RTW, welcome! Riverside Theatre Works in Hyde Park, MA is a vibrant community theatre known for bold productions, big heart, and a welcoming space for audiences and artists alike. We’re thrilled to invite BroadwayWorld readers to come experience RTW for yourselves.

This hilarious, heartfelt musical follows a group of down-on-their-luck friends who discover that sometimes you’ve got to take bold risks — and maybe shed a few layers — to turn your life around. With unforgettable characters, big laughs, and a whole lot of heart, it’s the kind of show that leaves audiences cheering. Running for only THREE weekends, The Full Monty is sure to sell out fast. Grab your tickets, round up your friends, and come visit Riverside Theatre Works for a night of laughter, community, and unforgettable theatre.

*The production is intended for mature audiences and includes some adult language, and brief nudity. We encourage patrons to use their personal judgment when choosing to attend. Additional information about the production is available upon request.